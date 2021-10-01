News

Dogara: We must embrace rule of law for good governance

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday said there is a need for citizens and government to adhere strictly to the principles of rule of law to ensure good governance. Dogara stated this in Abuja while making a presentation at a rule of law summit organised by the Law Students of Nigeria. “Rule of law is seen as one of the fulcrum of democracy and good governance as opposed to authoritarian or arbitrary government,” Dogara said. He explained that in simplestterm, ruleof lawmeans we are subject to clearly defined laws and legal principles rather than the personal whims of powerful people.

He added that those laws must apply equally to all people, all the time. “The idea that no one is above the law, though foreign, is now a foundational principle of our jurisprudence, even if its implementation remains more aspirational than actual” the former Speaker said. Represented by Jonathan Gaza, member representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency, Dogara reminded the judiciary that it is saddled with the responsibilityof mediating between the state and the individuals todeterminetheappropriate province of the rule of law within the legal system.

