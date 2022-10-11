Dogora, Lawal not speaking for APC Christians – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogora and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr Babachir Lawal, do not speak for Christians in the party as he has left the party.

Tinubu, through the Director, Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, stated this in response to Dogora’s disposition on Christians not voting for the Muslim-Muslim candidacy of the APC. Dogora and other APC members had on Sunday stated that the northern Christians have adopted a consensus presidential candidate.

But reacting to this, the APC PCC said: “Dogara has apparently lost his mind since he could not realise his selfimposed ambition to be on the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress.

On account of this he has certainly become a reprobate and demagogue, delivering hate speeches and whipping up emotions, with the aim of setting our country ablaze.

“The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council is, therefore, not surprised by media reports about a meeting of some so-called northern Christianleaders, whoclaimed to be members of our All Progressives Congress that was championed by Dogara and his ilk.

“The claim was totally fraudulent. Yakubu Dogara, the peripatetic and politically unstable politician who organised the meeting left our party officially and unceremoniously weeks ago. And those who attended the meeting were representing themselves, their selfish agenda, not northern Christians.”

Also faulting the meeting organised by Dogora, the PCC added: “Among the politicians at the consultative meeting were Mukhar Shagari, Boni Haruna, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Damishi Sango, Senator Idris Ahmed Umar and two former deputy governors of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi and Simon Achuba.

They are all PDP members working for the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. “From the engagements our leaders have had with men of all faiths, bigotry will not win next February election.

What will prevail are the track records of our candidates and the solution-driven and all-inclusive progressive programmes the candidates offer Nigerians.”

