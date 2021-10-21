Dogs Have Proven Their Love and Loyalty to Humans for Centuries; It’s Time We Reciprocate the Same — TOTAL K9

Dogs have been man’s faithful companion for thousands of years; it is a beautiful relationship to watch as the loyalty between the two is reciprocated. Canine companions are now part of families, and to be frank, humankind truly needs these furry friends, as demonstrated by Total K9.

Total K9 is a professional dog training institute that helps people improve their home life with the perfect well-trained protection dog. Robert Cammish oversees Total K9’s operations. He is NASDU approved, a member of the British Institution of Professional Dog Trainers, and winner of a high field level 3 award in education and training. In addition to training dogs, Total K9 provides family guard dogs, personal protection dogs, and fully-trained protection dogs for the police.

In all honesty, having your own Total K9 unit at home, especially one that is perfectly trained, will make you feel safer and protected from possible break-ins. Besides the apparent companion reasons, more and more people are getting protection dogs for their homes and families. Dogs have proven their loyalty, understanding, and willingness to protect their human family members at all costs. Total K9 trains your pawed friend to be the perfect pal, complete with the wolfish grins and wagging tails and also ready to double up as a protection detail. The security industry has especially taken to having guard dogs in their units.

Stories of dogs saving their owner’s lives have also permeated the digital space, and more and more people are now considering getting dogs. Through proper training, dogs can be taught how to perform CPR, call for help if someone is in trouble, and even sniff out bombs and drugs. According to Total K9, dogs respond to love and friendship as they are pack animals. On Total K9’s list of some of the most popular dog breeds are Dobermans, German Shepherds, and Cane Corso.

Just as dogs are certainly a man’s best friend, Total K9 recommends that dog owners reciprocate that love to see the friendship flourish. Give your dog a squeeze and a treat, and be their best friend too!

