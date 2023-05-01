Politics Top Stories

Doguwa Announces Speakership Bid Amidst Murder Case

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The majority leader of the House of Representatives and a lawmaker representing Kano State’s Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Doguwa, has announced his intention to run for the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, citing his love of nation-building as the motivation.

The lawmaker made this known in a letter of intent sent to members-elect on Sunday, April 3 30.

According to him, he possessed both the “vast legislative experience and patriotic zeal” required to serve as the Speaker.

He said, “Nigeria needs brave leaders whose doggedness can help reduce the myriad of challenges. I am sure we can achieve this with you on board.”

“The call to leadership is one laced with responsibilities and unalloyed commitment to the commonwealth of Nigerians expressed through a unanimous ballot casting which led to your victories in your various states.”

“The journey to nation-building has commenced and we are here once again to steer the ship where the collective voices of the Nigerian people whose trust has been vested in us, have been total to an admirable end.

“I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fueled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.

He added, “Now is the time to align all our interests, aspirations, and trust to work together for the common good of Nigerians. At the same time, discard ethnic, geographical, religious, or political bias that could hinder our collective efforts in this representation.

“As we look forward to formulating impactful policies for the growth of our nation, I implore us all to bear in mind that all back home will see the results of our stay at the Assembly, thus the need to come together to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

It would be recalled that on February 28, 2023, while he was boarding a flight to Abuja, Doguwa was detained at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

He is currently being tried for charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unauthorized possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: NNPP Kawu Sumaila Defeats APC To Win Senate Seat In Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senatorial candidate of Kano South, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has defeated the incumbent APC Senator, Kabiru Gaya to win the Senate seat. Kawu Sumaila, according to INEC Returning Officer Professor Ibrahim Barde scores 319,857 while Kabiru Gaya scores 192,518.
Politics

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Benin votes on Sunday in a presidential election following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a multi-millionaire cotton magnate who touts strong economic growth under his leadership, is accused by his opponents of undermining Benin’s standing as one of West […]
News Top Stories

Putin says world faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices. The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the […]

Leave a Comment