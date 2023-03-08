Doguwa Not Winner Of Last Election, INEC Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there was no winner in the February 25 National Assembly election in the Federal Constituencies of Doguwa and Tudunwada.

The exercise was initially declared a victory for Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the electoral umpire removed his name from the list of representatives-elect and did not issue him a certificate of return.

This followed Doguwa’s arrest in connection with the violence that erupted in the constituency during the election’s collation.

At least two people were killed when the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) secretariat was set on fire while in the area.

The police had arraigned the top lawmaker before a magistrate’s court, which had remanded him in custody.

Doguwa, on the other hand, was granted N500 million bail and barred from voting on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, announced the new development in Doguwa’s constituency on Wednesday.

Announcing the reviewed results, Prof. Ibrahim stated that the reviewed election results stand as follows: APC 39,732, NNPP 34,798; PDP 7,091.

According to him, there were cancellation of results in 13 polling units.

He said the total number of votes domiciled in the polling units that were cancelled had submerged the margin of votes cast in favor of the duo of APC and NNPP.

He explained that the total number of PVCs collected in the 13 polling units that were cancelled stood at 6,917, as against the over 4000 vote margin between APC and NNPP.

He said INEC will conduct supplementary elections in the affected units to determine the winner of the February 25, Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency

