Dokpesi: Nothing wrong with Atiku presidency

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, one of the closest allies of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said that there is nothing wrong with the aspiration of the PDP candidate in the 2023 general election as the party’s constitution still allowed the North to present a presidential candidate up to 2027.

Dokpesi, who was speaking to newsmen on the sideline of Atiku’s visit to Kano to receive Ibrahim Shekarau into the PDP, accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of jettisoning the chances of the South to continue where the late Umaru Yar’ Adua presidency stopped.

He said: “In 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan was angling to contest the presidency, I personally wrote to him, asking him not to do so, but to either go on vacation after completing Yar’ Adua’s tenure or he should join the incoming government, then later he would come back and complete his full eight years.”

 

