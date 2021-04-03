News Top Stories

Dokpesi's acquittal shows lopsidedness in anti-corruption war –Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said the acquittal of Chief Raymond Dokpesi by the Federal Court of Appeal in connection with the alleged N2.1 billion money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) anti-cor-ruption war is targeted only at the opposition. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that “the entire anticorruption trials appear to be focused on opposition politicians, thereby casting doubts on the credibility of the antigraft agency.”

He recalled that during the 2019 presidential election, the EFCC focused its time and resources in harassing and arraigning aides of opposition politicians, while it was indifferent to how members of the ruling party were financing their campaigns. According to him, “even members of the international community are now coming to terms with the reality that the anti-corruption crusade is not impartial, and that the government is now using the anti-corruption policy to contrive charges against those they want to use to advance certain political objectives.” He expressed happiness at the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman, but advised him to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors. Atiku reminded Bawa that his success would be determined by Nigerians and not by the government of the day and the ruling party.

He said: “As a young man of great intellect and confidence, I’m confident that you are up to the task. “You must be ready to restore the glory of the EFCC by changing its public perception as a political tool of the government in power. “Let your conscience and history judge you. But you can only do so if you resist external manipulation. May Allah guide you right,” Atiku further advised. Dokpesi was taken to court by the EFCC in connection with alleged N2.1 billion he collected from former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki, who is still standing trial over a $2.1 million arms contract to fight insurgency war.

