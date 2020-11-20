Arts & Entertainments

Dokubo celebrates best graduating law student from Bayelsa

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Popular Nollywood film star, Hilda Dokubo, recently took to her verified Instagram page to celebrate top law graduate, Ebizi Blessing Eradiri. The young lady who hails from Bayelsa state was celebrated by the actress with glowing words.

Dokubo described Blessing as a perfect combination of boldness, beauty and brains as she shared a photo of the young lady holding up some of her certificates and posing for the camera in her lawyer’s gown and wig. The actress did not stop there as she took things a step further by listing some of Blessing’s numerous achievements. Fans of the film star also took to the comment section to celebrate Blessing as some people even prayed to have children like her.

This is coming shortly after the veteran singer, Charly Boy, took to social media to call out the Bayelsa state government for giving a political appointment to BBNaija star, Nengi. He also accused the government of snubbing the best graduating law student from the state. The singer in his post noted that it was a misplacement of moral priority and he then went ahead to celebrate the graduate for her achievement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adewoyin: Exit of a quintessential actress, dancer, costumier

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigeria, particularly the arts and culture sector, was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Abosede Adewoyin (aka Madam Tinubu and Mama Onimama), on June 23. She died at the age of 60 and was buried the same day. In a statement announcing her demise, notable artist and playwright, Mufu Onifade, described the […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: I’ve stopped kissing, playing romantic scenes –Faithia Balogun

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun said she has been rejecting jobs in the industry due to the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a matter of fact, she revealed that she has stopped acting romantic scenes or kissing anyone on set. Speaking with TVC presenters during an online entertainment programme, the mother of two who has […]
Arts & Entertainments

AVRS to FG: Accelerate implementation of levy on copyright materials

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), the nation’s sole approved Collective Management Organization for audio visual works, recently gathered virtually for the first time and for the 4th Annual General Meeting of the society. Among the many top movie industry stakeholders present were Prince Jide Kosoko, Francis Onwochei, Alhaji Sani Muazu, Ejike […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: