Dokubo celebrates best graduating law student from Bayelsa

Popular Nollywood film star, Hilda Dokubo, recently took to her verified Instagram page to celebrate top law graduate, Ebizi Blessing Eradiri. The young lady who hails from Bayelsa state was celebrated by the actress with glowing words.

Dokubo described Blessing as a perfect combination of boldness, beauty and brains as she shared a photo of the young lady holding up some of her certificates and posing for the camera in her lawyer’s gown and wig. The actress did not stop there as she took things a step further by listing some of Blessing’s numerous achievements. Fans of the film star also took to the comment section to celebrate Blessing as some people even prayed to have children like her.

This is coming shortly after the veteran singer, Charly Boy, took to social media to call out the Bayelsa state government for giving a political appointment to BBNaija star, Nengi. He also accused the government of snubbing the best graduating law student from the state. The singer in his post noted that it was a misplacement of moral priority and he then went ahead to celebrate the graduate for her achievement.

