Dokubo warns IPOB over stay-at-home order

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has warned the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his group over the continued sit-at-home order across the South East.

 

Dokubo issued this warning yesterday, through a Facebook video, stating that “very soon” Igbos would rise up against the continued sit-at-home order.

 

Dokubo said: “Igboland has been destroyed by some demented followers. These demented persons are engaging in all sorts of evils, eating humans. I have firsthand information. I have pictures and videos.

 

“Many Igbos are abroad and they are supporting evil happening in Biafra land. Look at Onitsha has been destroyed. Now they’ve 4 days or sometimes 3 days of market and no sales.

 

“What’s the use of Igbo man without commercial activities? The time is coming when the people will rise up. Very soon. What sort of Biafra are we looking for when we kill our own people?

 

