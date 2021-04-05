Business

Dollar bides time before services data after labour market rebound

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The dollar was largely steady on Monday as investors soaked up last week’s strong U.S. employment report and looked ahead to data on the U.S. services sector for affirmation of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus shock.
The greenback posted its best quarter against major currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks to an improving U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields, reports Reuters.
The U.S. currency is likely to build on those gains as investors look for ways to bet on a global economic recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
“I thought there would be a correction lower in the dollar, but that didn’t happen,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
“The dollar’s upward trend is very strong. In the new quarter perhaps the best thing for investors to do is to just follow this trend.”
The dollar was last quoted at 110.58 yen, not far from its strongest level in a year.
Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.1768, which is close to a five-month high.
The British pound held steady at $1.3837.
The dollar edged up to 0.9420 Swiss franc.
The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in March, data showed on Friday. However, there was scant reaction in currencies as most major stock and bond markets were closed for Easter holidays.
Overall, the outlook for the dollar remains solid as the underlying economic pulse pointed to a strengthening recovery. A survey from the Institute for Supply Management due later on Monday is expected to show U.S. non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster rate in March.
Trading was subdued on Monday in Asia as financial markets in Australia, China, and Hong Kong are also closed, although the bias is for the dollar to strengthen further, analysts said.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 92.948,
Dollar short positions in the currency market fell last week to the lowest since June last year, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision data showed – another positive sign for the greenback.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up to $0.7620, while the New Zealand dollar bought $0.7031.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Recapitalisation: Universal Insurance 71% set for process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Shareholders of Universal Insurance Plc have applauded the board and management of the company in its steadfastness toward recapitalisation drive.   Speaking at the company’s 50th virtual Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, the shareholders said they were impressed at the level by which the board and management have pushed to ensure that the Universal […]
Business

FMDQ reports N11.78tn turnover in May

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

LOW SENTIMENT   Turnover recorded in the FIC markets in May 2020 represents the lowest recorded since January 2018   Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended May 29, 2020, was N11.78 trillion, indicating a monthon- month (MoM) decrease of 29.46 per cent (N4.92 trillion) from the turnover recorded […]
Business

Borderless Trade’ author counsels SME operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business Strategist and Export Trading Consultant, Olori Boye-Ajayi, has offered tips to operators in Small and Medium Enterprises space on how to grow their businesses towards becoming exporters. Boye-Ajayi, who unveiled a book, Borderless Trade, for this purpose recently in Lagos, said the book was written to prompt small businesses to wake up, think differently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica