Sports

Dollar rain for Eagles as Otedola, Dangote pledge more

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigerians are ready to break the vault for Super Eagles if they win the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Cameroon. According to the message delivered on behalf of billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, more monies would flow into their coffers if they deliver the cup on February 6th to Nigerians.

Emefiele who is a member of the Federal Government delegation to Cameroon told them before the Equatorial- Guinea tie that Otedola had promised them $250,000 for the title while Dangote will follow suit with another huge sum. Apart from that, the team has also been promised a sum of $20,000 for every goal scored in the knock out stage by another Nigerian while Air Peace owner Allen Onyema has promised them N50m if they nick the trophy.

Another Nigeria company, a Property Developer and Estate Agent has pledged a plot of land to each to the players in their choice areas anywhere in the country if they put smiles on the faces of Nigerians at the end of the tournament. “Nigerians are proud of you as you are making them happy with the result posted so far and they will surprise you if you come back with the trophy. He urge them not to rest on their oars until the trophy is won just as coach Austin Egua- voen promised they will give the title t h e i r best.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bayern Munich disapprove of coach’s announcement of intention to leave

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayern Munich have expressed their disappointment in coach Hansi Flick’s decision to publicly reveal that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.   The 56-year-old announced on Saturday in the wake of his side’s 3-2 win against Wolfsburg that he hopes to terminate his contract, which is supposed to run […]
Sports

JUST IN: Nadal ends season because of injury

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Nadal says he has ended his 2021 season because of a foot injury. The injury caused the 35-year-old Spaniard, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, to pull out of the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open last week, reports the BBC.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that […]
Business Sports

Frustrated by delays, Tokyo 2020 sponsors cancel booths, parties

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese Olympics sponsors are cancelling or scaling back booths and promotional events tied to the Tokyo 2020 Games, frustrated by “very last minute” decisions by organisers and a delay on whether spectators would be allowed, sources told Reuters. The moves by more than a dozen companies, including Canon, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica