Dollar rain for Eagles as Otedola, Dangote pledge more

Nigerians are ready to break the vault for Super Eagles if they win the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Cameroon. According to the message delivered on behalf of billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, more monies would flow into their coffers if they deliver the cup on February 6th to Nigerians.

Emefiele who is a member of the Federal Government delegation to Cameroon told them before the Equatorial- Guinea tie that Otedola had promised them $250,000 for the title while Dangote will follow suit with another huge sum. Apart from that, the team has also been promised a sum of $20,000 for every goal scored in the knock out stage by another Nigerian while Air Peace owner Allen Onyema has promised them N50m if they nick the trophy.

Another Nigeria company, a Property Developer and Estate Agent has pledged a plot of land to each to the players in their choice areas anywhere in the country if they put smiles on the faces of Nigerians at the end of the tournament. “Nigerians are proud of you as you are making them happy with the result posted so far and they will surprise you if you come back with the trophy. He urge them not to rest on their oars until the trophy is won just as coach Austin Egua- voen promised they will give the title t h e i r best.

