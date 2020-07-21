Dollar shortage puts pressure on naira exchange rate

Dollar shortage in the country is worsening, with the naira weakening on the parallel market and banks restricting the ability of customers to spend greenbacks abroad using naira cards, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The naira’s parallel market declined to N472 per dollar on Monday from N470/$1 on June 17, according to abokiFX.com, which collates rates from street traders in Lagos.

That’s the weakest since February 2017 and compares with 12-month forwards that traded at 456.65 as of 1:20 p.m. in Lagos. In the official spot market, the unit weakened 0.2% to 389 per dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) kept the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5per cent on Monday to curb inflation and prevent a further weakening of the local unit. It devalued the official exchange rate earlier this month to N381 per dollar from 360.

“It’s an adjustment process. We believe as dollars become more available and the liquidity in the market becomes more and more, what we will find is that the rate will appreciate,” Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said after the rate decision.

Lenders including Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc further reduced the amount of foreign currency customers can spend outside the country

