News Top Stories

Dollar shortage threatens Nigeria’s frontier market status

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report Comment(0)

Nigeria is poised to lose its frontier market status because of persistent foreign-exchange shortages in Africa’s largest economy, according to Bloomberg. The news agency reported that MSCI Inc. announced in a statement it is considering downgrading the MSCI Nigeria indexes to standalone markets status from the frontier market.

“There has been a continual and severe deterioration in the ability to repatriate funds from the West African Country. Given the prolonged nature of the issues affecting the market’s accessibility, we have put forth the consultation to reclassify the MSCI Nigeria Indexes,” said Craig Feldman, global head of Index Management Research. Africa’s biggest crude producer has been rationing dollars because of lower oil income that accounts for about 90% of foreign exchange earnings.

The nation’s foreign- exchange reserves have dropped 4% this year to $38.8 billion, despite the government tapping the overseas bond market twice. Nigeria has devalued the currency three times in the last two years and has a backlog of unmet dollar demand from investors, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Saturday Telegraph reports that on Monday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that Nigeria is withholding about $450 million in revenue earned by foreign airlines operating in the country. Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East, IATA, Kamil Al Awadhi, who stated this at the opening of its 78th annual general meeting and world air transport summit in Doha, Qatar, said as of April, a total of $1.6 billion in funds are blocked by 20 countries worldwide.

He said $1 billion is tied up in 12 African countries, accounting for 67 percent of the total funds. “Nigeria alone is holding back $450 million. It is the most amount blocked by any single African country, and the amount is rising every week,” Al Awadhi said. According to him: “Cash flow is key for airlines’ business sustainability – when airlines are unable to repatriate their funds, it severely impedes their operations and limits the number of markets they can serve.

“The consequences of reduced air connectivity include the erosion of that country’s competitiveness, diminished investor confidence, and reputational harm caused by a perception that it is a high-risk place to do business. “Strong connectivity is an economic enabler and generates considerable economic and social benefits. We call on governments to prioritise aviation in the access to foreign exchange on the basis that air connectivity is a vital key economic catalyst for the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

One-Day Governor: Sanwo-Olu swaps role for 17-year-old quiz winner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday yielded the seat of authority for 17-year-old Ms. Jemimah Marcus, who won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition for a brief moment to step, in as a one-day Governor of Lagos State.   Marcus, a student of  Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, was honoured […]
News

Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Act contains progressive provision – INEC It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act […]
News Top Stories

Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee has received report of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc.   The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) confirmed the receipt of the reports yesterday. He said: “Yes, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica