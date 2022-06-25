Dollar shortage threatens Nigeria’s frontier market status

Nigeria is poised to lose its frontier market status because of persistent foreign-exchange shortages in Africa’s largest economy, according to Bloomberg. The news agency reported that MSCI Inc. announced in a statement it is considering downgrading the MSCI Nigeria indexes to standalone markets status from the frontier market.

“There has been a continual and severe deterioration in the ability to repatriate funds from the West African Country. Given the prolonged nature of the issues affecting the market’s accessibility, we have put forth the consultation to reclassify the MSCI Nigeria Indexes,” said Craig Feldman, global head of Index Management Research. Africa’s biggest crude producer has been rationing dollars because of lower oil income that accounts for about 90% of foreign exchange earnings.

The nation’s foreign- exchange reserves have dropped 4% this year to $38.8 billion, despite the government tapping the overseas bond market twice. Nigeria has devalued the currency three times in the last two years and has a backlog of unmet dollar demand from investors, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Saturday Telegraph reports that on Monday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that Nigeria is withholding about $450 million in revenue earned by foreign airlines operating in the country. Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East, IATA, Kamil Al Awadhi, who stated this at the opening of its 78th annual general meeting and world air transport summit in Doha, Qatar, said as of April, a total of $1.6 billion in funds are blocked by 20 countries worldwide.

He said $1 billion is tied up in 12 African countries, accounting for 67 percent of the total funds. “Nigeria alone is holding back $450 million. It is the most amount blocked by any single African country, and the amount is rising every week,” Al Awadhi said. According to him: “Cash flow is key for airlines’ business sustainability – when airlines are unable to repatriate their funds, it severely impedes their operations and limits the number of markets they can serve.

“The consequences of reduced air connectivity include the erosion of that country’s competitiveness, diminished investor confidence, and reputational harm caused by a perception that it is a high-risk place to do business. “Strong connectivity is an economic enabler and generates considerable economic and social benefits. We call on governments to prioritise aviation in the access to foreign exchange on the basis that air connectivity is a vital key economic catalyst for the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...