Faith

Dolly Parton earns first Christian No 1 song with Zach Williams duet ‘There was Jesus

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Dolly Parton may be 74 years old, but she is still crossing things off her professional bucket list.

 

The country queen recently snagged her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Christian charts with the powerful song “There Was Jesus.” “Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater,” Parton tells Billboard in a recent interview about the hit song, for which she collaborated with Christian artist Zach Williams.

 

“I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song … It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people.” “There Was Jesus” tops both the Christian Airplay and Christian AC charts for the chart week of Sept. 12.

 

This chart-topper adds to Parton’s already-impressive list of 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart, two No. 1 tracks on the Adult Contemporary chart and two No. 1 songs on the all-genre Hot 100. In 2019, Parton earned her first No. 1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with “Faith,” a collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz. “I don’t even know hardly what to say about all the No. 1s in all the different fields of music,” Parton gushes.

 

“Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

How Christ Embassy pastor bowed to A’Ibom Govt

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A kwa Ibom State government has backed down on prosecuting a pastor and videographer of Christ Embassy Church in Uyo, the state capital, for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.     Pastor Emmanuel Effiong and Gabriel Ekpa videographer in the church were arrested and detained on Sunday, June 21 for allegedly assaulting the COVID-19 monitoring team in […]
Faith

Love God, your neighbour as yourself

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The Mosaic Law gave us the Ten Commandments covering the instruction to hold unto the service of only the Almighty God, our creator; honour to the parents and relationship with fellow human beings with a view to living in peace at all times with everyone.   The Israelites were keeping the law with religious jingoism […]
Faith

COVID-19 Prayers: Archbishop Kaigama commends NIREC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…urges Christians to remain humble   Following the success of the just concluded joint prayer held by Christians and Muslims recently, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has praised the leadership of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) for inspiring and encouraging Christians and Muslims in the country, to seek God’s intervention fight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: