Domestic airlines’ debts hit N19bn, NCAA DG warns of sector collapse

Nigerian airlines’ debts have risen to N19 billion and $.7.8 million. These are debts owed to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Aside from debts owed to NCAA, the carriers are also said to owe the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to the tune of N18 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

These are debts accruing from navigational charges, parking, and landing among other various debts.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, at a stakeholder meeting held with indigenous airlines and ground handling companies in Abuja on Tuesday, warned that if the debts owed to the agencies were not paid immediately in the next few, the aviation agencies and by extension the aviation sector risk collapse.

Nuhu also gave the operators a one-month ultimatum to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCAA, which would stipulate the repayment plans of their debts to the agency.

Nuhu expressed disappointment over a letter, which emanated from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), signed by Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the President of AON, dated August 8, 2022, and addressed to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation that accused the agencies, especially the NCAA of muscling out the operators through multiple charges.

 

