Domestic bourse closes negative as ASI falls by 0.05%

In the last trading session of the week, the Nigerian equities maintained the bearish trend as the All- Share Index declined by 0.05 per cent to close at 52,994.13 points. Sell-off in GTCO (-1.21%), WAPCO (-0.77%), and ACCESSCORP (-0.56%) offset the gains in FBNH (+0.91%), UBA (+2.40%) and OANDO (+0.71%) keeping the market’s overall performance in the red. Having lost in all trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 2.61 per cent lower w/w. Over the course of the week, AIRTELAFRI (-10.00% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-1.35% w/w) and GTCO (-4.31% w/w) were the major drags on the broader index.

Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 3.40 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N674.53 billion w/w to close at N28.87 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 27.88 per cent. A total of 266.95 million shares valued at N1.93 billion were exchanged in 3,651 deals. TRANSCORP (-0.72%) led the volume chart with 147.15 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N487.11 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.67-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. UPL (-10.00%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s log, while AIICO (+5.26%) led eight others on the leader’s table.

The fact that most Nigerian workers have been the victims of successive administrations’ faulty policy twists, including that of the current leadership, put a blight on the country’s 61th independence celebration. SUNDAY OJEME reports In the last 61 years of the country’s independence, not much has changed for workers in the country in terms of […]
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched the second phase of West African Capital Markets Integration (WACMI) Project to establish a common securities listing and trading platform across West African bourses, according to a statement posted on the lender’s website. The statement said: “In December 2020, WACMI received a grant of $850,000 from the Capital […]
….arbitrary duties, multiple alerts by Customs will cripple economy   Dr. Kayode Farinto is the National Vice President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA). He told PAUL OGBUOKIRI in this interview that the core mandate of the Nigerian Customs Service like others across the world is not to generate revenue but to facilitate […]

