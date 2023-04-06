Domestic bourse closes negative as ASI falls by 0.05%

In the last trading session of the week, the Nigerian equities maintained the bearish trend as the All- Share Index declined by 0.05 per cent to close at 52,994.13 points. Sell-off in GTCO (-1.21%), WAPCO (-0.77%), and ACCESSCORP (-0.56%) offset the gains in FBNH (+0.91%), UBA (+2.40%) and OANDO (+0.71%) keeping the market’s overall performance in the red. Having lost in all trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 2.61 per cent lower w/w. Over the course of the week, AIRTELAFRI (-10.00% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-1.35% w/w) and GTCO (-4.31% w/w) were the major drags on the broader index.

Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 3.40 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N674.53 billion w/w to close at N28.87 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 27.88 per cent. A total of 266.95 million shares valued at N1.93 billion were exchanged in 3,651 deals. TRANSCORP (-0.72%) led the volume chart with 147.15 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N487.11 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.67-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. UPL (-10.00%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s log, while AIICO (+5.26%) led eight others on the leader’s table.

Like this: Like Loading...