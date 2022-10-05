Domestic bourse maintains steady strides in 7 years

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock market has transformed in the last 60 years, with significant changes recorded in the last seven years. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Despite numerous challenges that have continued to grapple Nigeria’s economy in the last 62 years, the nation’s equities market has maintained resilience.

Market Index

In the last seven years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrations the Nigerian stock market steadily grew as its capitalisation, which stood at N17.16 trillion on May 30, 2015, grew by N9.29 trillion. The market benchmark All-Share Index, which also close at 34,310.36 points on May 30, 2015, increased by 54.14 per cent to close 49,024 points on September 30, 2022.

Local investors’ dominance

The fast take over by local investors in the domestic bourse became visible in 2022 as the total transactions carried out by foreign investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dropped to N273.16 billion as against N1.490 trillion recorded by foreign investors in the first seven months of 2022.

According to the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) July 2022 report, which captured these transactions as well as trading figures from market operators, domestic transactions stood at N1.465 trillion in the first seven months of 2021 while foreign transactions stood at N435 billion in the same period. This meant that total domestic transactions on the NGX grew by 1.70 per cent while foreign transactions dropped by 37.24 per cent.

Although the July report revealed that total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 35.36 per cent from N156.52billion (about $371.53million) in June 2022 to N101.18 billion (about $236.86 million) in July 2022, the performance of the current month however, when compared to the performance in July 2021 (N89.77 billion), total transactions increased by 12.71 per cent.

Furthermore, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 42 per cent while domestic inflows and outflows stood at N36.97 billion and N34.53 billion respectively, in the month of July 2022.

Demutualisation

In March 2021 after a demutualisation process, Nigerian Stock Exchange became public company after 11 years in the works. The shift makes the NSE the 57th exchange in the world to embrace such a transformation since Sweden’s Stockholm Stock Exchange piloted the move in 1993.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) now runs as a public company limited by shares, rather than a private company limited by guarantee of owners or members after consummating a demutualisation process that spanned about 11 years. With the shift, the exchange is at liberty to list its own shares and trade them on the bourse like every other quoted firm now that approvals from market watchdog Se curities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) are now in the bag.

“Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (‘NGX Group’) has been created,” the NSE said in a statement.

“The Group will have three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulation company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company. All the entities have been duly registered at the CAC.”

Im the beginning

Half a century old, Lagos-based NSE has lived off members’ contributions all its life right from inception in 1960, allowing the members who own the exchange to run it at the same time.

But the new corporate structure will put in place a board of directors to watch over its affairs.

Extending its ownership to the public is hoped to help transform it to a profit-oriented business that should take accountability and commitment to the interests of diverse individual and institutional investors pretty seriously. It could also be the turning point in corporate governance for an exchange that is sometimes beset with allegations of market abuse, insider dealing and operational compromise.

CEO’s view on demutualisation

The demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Bill was passed separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives in December 2017 and February 2018.

“At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy,” said Oscar Onyema, group chief executive officer of the NGX Group Plc. “We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualisation being a critical milestone.

The completion of demutualisation is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.”

From NSE to NGX

In June 2021 Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”) announced the rebranding of all its existing indices by changing the prefix from NSE to NGX. The transition, which is effective Monday, 28 June 2021, leverages on the new brand identity of the Exchange.

There were 19 indices – either whollyowned or co-branded – on NGX, servicing Sethe investment management community along the lines of product development, benchmarking.

Below are the changes to the indices nomenclature: S/NExisting NameNew Name1NSE All-Share Index (ASI)NGX All-Share Index (ASI)2NSE-Main Board IndexNGXMain Board Index3NSE 30 IndexNGX 30 Index4NSE CG IndexNGX CG Index5NSE Premium IndexNGX Premium Index6NSE Banking IndexNGX Banking Index7NSE Pension IndexNGX Pension Index8NSE Insurance IndexNGX Insurance Index9NSE ASeM IndexNGX ASeM Index10NSE-AFR Bank Value IndexNGX-AFR Bank Value Index11NSE AFR Div Yield IndexNGX AFR Div Yield Index12NSE MERI Growth IndexNGX MERI Growth Index13NSE MERI Value IndexNGX MERI Value Index14NSE Consumer Goods IndexNGX Consumer Goods Index15NSE Oil/Gas IndexNGX Oil/Gas Index16NSE Lotus Islamic IndexNGX Lotus Islamic Index17NSE Industrial Goods IndexNGX Industrial Goods Index18NSE Growth IndexNGX Growth Index19NSE Sovereign Bond IndexNGX Sovereign Bond Index

The recent demutualisation led to the transformation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange to a non-operating holding company, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. (“NGX Group”).

Consequently, the Group now has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulation company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo), the real estate company.

Consequently, the rebranding of the indices is in line with NGX’s drive to standardise and ensure consistent expression of the brand across touchpoints. All indices from Nigerian Exchange Limited was rebranded with a pre-fix, NGX, to promote brand awareness and recognition.

The exercise did not affect the computation methodology of the indices. As NGX continues to provide a platform for investors and issuers to meet their various investment objectives, this rebranding effort is a testament to NGX’s commitment to providing an efficient market that reflects available information.

Designed using the market capitalisation methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.

Dividend policy

In a bit to strengthen best practices, ensuring that shareholders received returns on their investments and build investors confidence in the nation’s Stock market, NGX Group Releases Dividend Policy in September 2022.

The policy document, which was approved by the Group’s Board of Directors of NGX Group Plc and published on the company’s website, was formulated in accordance with the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, investment and tax legislations, Codes of Corporate Governance, as well as internationally recognised best practices and principles. According to the NGX Group Policy document, “NGX Group, through its Dividend Policy, seeks to guarantee shareholder rights especially as it relates to return on investment.

The policy is developed to address issues relating to the determination and payment of dividend.

The Group shall apply the policy, accordingly to determine any claim by any shareholder, individual or institution, regarding the dividends payouts by NGX Group subject to provisions in the Articles of Association of the Company.” In terms of the administration of dividends by The Group, the Policy document added NGX Group will apply the policy on an annual basis to develop a transparent and methodological dividend consideration and payouts.

“This approach will ensure that NGX Group has sufficient distributable profits and/or general reserves, as determined by a review of the Company’s audited financial statements as well as consideration of other financial factors, prior to any declaration and/or payment of dividend.

“To this end, the policy will guide the NGX Group in its approach to distributing surplus funds from its distributable profits and/or general reserves to shareholders, as may be determined by the profit and availability of cash for distribution; operating, and investment needs of the Company; anticipated future growth and earnings of the Company; and provisions of the Company’s Articles of Association among others,” the company added.

The NGX Group Policy document provided guidance on the dividend payable in cash in a year. According to the document, “the range of dividend payable in cash will range between a pay-out ratio 25 per cent and 75 per cent of the distributable profit of same year to which the dividend is applicable.

In addition, the policy indicated that the Group’s Board of Directors may recommend a scrip (bonus) issue in any year and in any ratio as it deems fit for any year through the capitalisation of any undistributed retained earnings, wherein the Board, in recommending a bonus issue, shall maintain a balance between the paidup capital and the undistributed retained earnings.” In keeping with best practices in corporate governance, the policy delegated the responsibility for the decision to pay dividends to the Board of Directors and the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The policy document stated, “The decision to declare and pay dividend, including the procedure for making dividend payments, shall be approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors may in its discretion declare an interim dividend based on profits arrived at as per quarterly or half-yearly unaudited financial results, noting that where no final dividend is declared, the interim Dividend shall be regarded as the final dividend in the AGM.”

Last line

The document equally provided guidance on the date for when shareholders should expect to receive dividends will be paid by NGX, stating, “dividend is to be paid on the date in which the AGM holds in the year that dividend is declared or at any other date that the shareholders at AGM shall approve and no interest shall accrue on any unclaimed dividend.”

