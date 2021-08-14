Domestic football must rise above mediocrity

The English Premier League and other top European Leagues start this weekend with so much excitement, glamour and huge expectations from the fans. The EPL is widely followed just like other European Leagues because of its organisation, commendable template and the entire operations. Many Nigerians follow EPL more than the country’s domestic league, the Nigeria Professional Football League. The European transfer season provides excitement and good build-up for every new season. The teams trade players to strengthen their preparations for the new season and they play friendlies to hype the new season.

The Lionel Messi move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has been a big issue in the past 10 days because of the huge influence of the player and the Spanish league, La Liga. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane also left Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Real Madrid in La Liga to join Manchester United in the EPL with plenty of talking points for the fans just as the return of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to Chelsea is a big football subject of discussion.

The packaging and sponsorship European Leagues enjoy are amazing points that drive sustenance while the television rights which bring the matches to the homes of many football fans around the world are a big additional boost to the leagues abroad. We were told by the organisers of the Nigerian League, the League Management Company, that the NPFL is modelled after the EPL but sad enough, many decisions and some aspects of the operations beat the imagination of keen followers of football in Nigeria. Over time, calendar imbalance has been raised as a big issue affecting the teams representing the country on the continent yet, the LMC has not been able to align the calendar to ensure the league starts at a time the flagbearers would have warmed up for the new season. It is indeed funny that as the EPL starts this week, the NPFL just ended last week.

The way it is the new season might not be on yet before the start of continental games. This is one big reason why the country does not enjoy bragging rights on club and domestic football in Africa. Since Enyimba’s fantastic run of winning the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, Nigerian teams have not won any trophy on the continent. Rangers, Shooting Stars and BCC Lions won the then Cup Winners Cup, now Confederation Cup, but only Enyimba has won the big one. It was great seeing Akwa United win the NPFL title with their consistency in the just concluded season.

Coach Kennedy Boboye and the boys deserve huge praise for this feat especially because in the past five years the team has also won FA Cup twice. Club Chairman Paul Bassey also deserves commendation for steering the ship successfully to get to this huge result. The second and third positions are still in contention because of the late decision of the verdict on an outstanding protest between Rivers United and Jigawa Stars. Rivers protested that Jigawa fielded an ineligible player, the LMC did not act on it but NFF did on the last day of the season by giving three points and three goals to Rivers United.

Shamefully, Jigawa claimed they were not aware and one wonders if the club secretary was not keeping records. Sheer mediocrity! Nothing is wrong with the decision but the timing was awful because it gave Rivers United advantage to climb to second spot as Enyimba from second are now third while Kwara United that could have taken the last continental slot are now fourth, losing out on continental ticket. Kwara United are already threatening to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Another anomaly in the just concluded league was the way the highest scorer gong was given to Silas Nwankwo of Nassarawa United who had 19 goals, same as Charles Atshimene. However, Nwankwo got the nod because he had only one penalty goal while Atshimene had three penalty goals. All over the world, the tie breaker in goal scoring is the number of assists but for LMC it is different.

Two seasons ago, three players – Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang were tied on goals in the EPL and the three were awarded the gong. The LMC should have named the two players as joint winners. The LMC should rise beyond little administrative issues that could ridicule the country. Akwa United, Rivers United, Enyimba and FA Cup winners, Bayelsa United, must double efforts to prepare for the continent because it’s obvious the league cannot help them.

