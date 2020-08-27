Domestic gas market’s value hits $2.3bn

Nigeria’s domestic gas market value has hit an unprecedented $2.3 billion. This, a document of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) sighted by New Telegraph showed, has led government and private investors to heighten race to accrue more of the market shares to themselves.

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which represents government’s investment concern, has already lined up three oil mining leases (OMLs) for more investments and higher revenues from gas. The company is currently the highest supplier of natural gas to the domestic market with one billion scf daily.

“The NNPC as at today is up beat with the current plan to open the $2.3 billion domestic gas market,” the document read, adding that this plan goes along with the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries. NPDC, an exploration and production subsidiary of NNPC, is already planning a 600 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of daily gss suppy for domestic market, a move that would further dip the prices of cooking gas nationwide.

The company, which also said that it was looking at boosting its gas supply to the domestic market by the volume (600mmscf/d) in the next three to five years, also noted that it had revved up production in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 111 by 2,100 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 27mmscfd of gas, thereby increasing cumulative production from the acreage to 10,699bpd. In gas market investments, the NNPC had decided not do it alone but to go into partnership with the private investors. “What we have done in the upstream sector is what we are going to replicate in the downstream by going into partnership with private investors,” the document read.

Like the gas market, the pipelines and the refineries, the Corporation said, “are open to partnership on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) bases.” Managing Director of NPDC, Mansur Sambo, an engineer, added during a facility tour of the company’s Oredo Gas Handling plant by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, in Benin City, Edo State, that his company was currently the highest supplier of natural gas to the domestic market. Speaking on the medium term projection of the company, the NPDC boss said besides the one billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) it currently produces, the company would add another 600mmscf to its production portfolio in the next three to five years. Giving a breakdown of the projection, Sambo said the company’s OML 34 was expected to deliver 360mmscf/d, while OMLs 42 and 111 would deliver 120mmscf/d apiece.

He stated that NPDC had revved up production in OML 111 by 2,100 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 27mmscfd of gas, thereby increasing cumulative production from the acreage to 10,699bpd. Sambo, who also announced the successful drilling of Well 16 in OML 111, said the well was essentially for gas with associated crude oil, adding that the plan was for the gas plant to be fed from the well.

On the gas handling facility, the NPDC boss disclosed that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) unit would be ready for commissioning in October, 2020. Kyari described the development as a significant step towards growing the nation’s crude oil reserves and increasing production, stressing that more of such was needed to meet the target of three million barrels per day production and sustain the nation’s economic growth. “This gas facility in particular will deliver at least 240 metric tonnes of LPG to domestic market within a year and that is a very significant fraction of current level of supply into the market. It will ease the spending on foreign exchange by the country. “This is monumental and underscores government efforts of making sure that this is the year of gas. The gas is the cheapest and easiest way of getting development in this country,” the GMD enthused.

