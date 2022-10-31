Business

Domestic gas supply increased by 14% to hit  64.8% in 2021 – NMDPRA 

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said there was about 14 percent increase in the estimated performance of domestic gas supply obligation, rising from 50.66 per cent  in 2020 to 64.8 per cent in 2021 as of September this year.

The Authority’s Chief Executive NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, who made the disclosure at the 2023 Domestic Gas Demand Requirements (DGDR) workshop on Monday in Abuja, however, revealed a marginal increase in the 2022 gas demand requirement  by 5.9 per cent to 250 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCF/D), over the determined 2021 national gas requirement of 4.232 Billion Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (BSCF/D).

According to him, the regulator has always conducted an industry-wide domestic gas market review workshop which offers stakeholders in the sector an opportunity to review the demand levels of natural gas in the domestic market; establish the critical enablers required for enhancing the performance of the domestic market and ensure the collaboration of all key players towards ensuring optimal performance of the allocated domestic gas supply obligation.

He said: “As at end of September 2021, the estimated performance of the domestic gas supply obligation was 64.8 per cent compared to 50.66 per cent achieved in 2020 (comparing annual total Domestic supply Obligation allocation to actual daily supply met).

“The increased performance of 14% in the preceding domestic gas year can be majorly attributed to the concerted efforts implemented by the regulator and all our stakeholders towards enhancing the performance of the market.”

 

