Domestic League: Elegbeleye cries out over plans to blackmail Minister, IMC

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee in charge of the domestic league, Chief Gbenga Elegbeleye, has come out strong against plans of some people to blackmail the Minister of sports Sunday Dare. There were plans to release stories to the effect that the IMC collected N1bn from league sponsors while 10 percent of it (N100m) went to the sports minister, Dare. At an IMC briefing, Elegbeleye described such insinuations as wicked and from blackmailers. Investigations revealed that a top football official based in Nasarawa is one of the people behind the blackmail plot. The IMC boss said; “This won’t work.

Their plans have failed. Such insinuation can only come from a sick mind, a jaundiced mind or a paid blackmailer because there is no N1 billion naira anywhere. GTI is to raise the money. “This can only come from a paid blackmailer because there is no N1billion naira anywhere. GTI is to raise the money. “GTI didn’t give us a dime. They gave 200 million Naira to 20 clubs, at 10 million per club, and this money was not given to IMC. “GTI are economists, they’re bankers, they promised to help us raise funds, using their image. We agreed that 10 million Naira is given to each club, and this money was credited directly to the account of the clubs, so we didn’t have access to it.

“Secondly, on the issue of referees, we said pay the referee directly from your account. “So for anyone to say GTI gave us 1 Billion Naira, 100 million Naira for Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, that shows they are part of the failed system or beneficiaries of the system.” “If Sunday Dare is a deal man, why did he fight the old system that had a lot of money to throw around to continue staying in office?”

