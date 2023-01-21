Sports

Domestic League: Elegbeleye cries out over plans to blackmail Minister, IMC

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee in charge of the domestic league, Chief Gbenga Elegbeleye, has come out strong against plans of some people to blackmail the Minister of sports Sunday Dare. There were plans to release stories to the effect that the IMC collected N1bn from league sponsors while 10 percent of it (N100m) went to the sports minister, Dare. At an IMC briefing, Elegbeleye described such insinuations as wicked and from blackmailers. Investigations revealed that a top football official based in Nasarawa is one of the people behind the blackmail plot. The IMC boss said; “This won’t work.

Their plans have failed. Such insinuation can only come from a sick mind, a jaundiced mind or a paid blackmailer because there is no N1 billion naira anywhere. GTI is to raise the money. “This can only come from a paid blackmailer because there is no N1billion naira anywhere. GTI is to raise the money. “GTI didn’t give us a dime. They gave 200 million Naira to 20 clubs, at 10 million per club, and this money was not given to IMC. “GTI are economists, they’re bankers, they promised to help us raise funds, using their image. We agreed that 10 million Naira is given to each club, and this money was credited directly to the account of the clubs, so we didn’t have access to it.

“Secondly, on the issue of referees, we said pay the referee directly from your account. “So for anyone to say GTI gave us 1 Billion Naira, 100 million Naira for Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, that shows they are part of the failed system or beneficiaries of the system.” “If Sunday Dare is a deal man, why did he fight the old system that had a lot of money to throw around to continue staying in office?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

West Brom score 5 to hand Tuchel first Chelsea defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored twice as struggling West Brom overwhelmed 10-man Chelsea and emphatically ended the 14-match unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Baggies were as brilliant as the Blues, who had Thiago Silva sent off in the 29th minute, were abject.   The result moves the 19th-placed side […]
Sports

EPL: Dismal Man Utd demolished by Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating defeat at Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea, reports the BBC. Mathias Jensen doubled the lead […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool beat Saints to close gap on top four

Posted on Author Reporter

*Chelsea delay Man City’s title celebration with Etihad win *Palace win at Sheffield United to secure Premier League status *Impressive Leeds overcome Tottenham Liverpool moved to within six points of the Premier League top four as a goal in each half from Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara was enough to beat Southampton at Anfield. Earlier,  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica