Domestic leagues, livewire of football development – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has described domestic football clubs as the fulcrum of Nigeria’s domestic leagues, stating they represent the livewire of Nigeria’s Football development. Speaking while receiving the Club Owners Association led by its chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, at his Moshood Abiola Stadium office, Abuja, the Minister emphasised that in the instance where the domestic leagues lack a definitive governance structure of licensing and enforcement, poor financial controls, inconsistent standards, the end result is a weak national team.

In his remarks, Barr. Danladi applauded Dare’s giant strides in the sports sector over the past 3 years, asserting that the reforms and innovations brought to bear, were instrumental to Nigeria’s scintillating performance at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, and a record-breaking feat at the just concluded Commonwealth games in Birmingham. Danladi whilst commending the Minister for the 10-year Football Development Masterplan Report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, expressed optimism that with the anticipated implementation of the report, club owners will play prominent roles in the development of the nation’s football inclusive of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as members of its Congress. The Minister lauded the club owners for the work being done for the development of football across the country, acknowledging the Ministry’s awareness of the challenges faced by the clubs and their owners.

 

