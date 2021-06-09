Domestic market: NLNG, 3 firms seal 1.1m tons gas deal

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) deal with three local firms to deliver 1.1 million tons of liquefied gas to the domestic market on an annual basis. The firms, Asiko Power Limited, Bridport Energy Limited and Gas-Plus Synergy Limited, are expected to facilitate the execution and delivery of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to the domestic market, as well as development of infrastructure. Managing Director/ CEO of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, said the deal, which is a move to support the government’s gas drive, was aimed at boosting gas supply to power industries and for domestic use.

According to him, the SPA is not a subsidy scheme, but purely a commercial venture between a seller and a buyer that is out for the highest price. He said: “The execution of these SPAs follows a domestic LNG, DLNG, workshop, which was held in November 2019 to stress test the delivery model with industry stakeholders and a series of engagements to identify suitable actors to cocreate the initiative and stimulate market interest for potential off-takers. “With Nigeria’s enormous gas reserves, I am not in doubt that with the right drive from the government and the support of corporate organisations, we as a nation can stand with our head held high to be counted among major players. The govern-ment has demonstrated its readiness to take the gas sector to the next level by declaring this decade our nation’s Decade of Gas.

“We believe this will be the decade for us to leverage on our gas reserves to accelerate our power generation solutions through gas-to-power projects. It will be the decade when as a nation we stop reporting deaths from pollution through the use of wood and solid fuels as domestic energy sources. “And it will be the decade for empowering local SMEs to take advantage of the various investment opportunities that the Decade of Gas will attract.”

Attah, who further noted that with the right drive from the government, Nigeria could scale as a gas nation, disclosed that the agreements with the three firms would create a lot of job opportunities following the construction of infrastructure required to deliver LNG nationwide. He added: “Nigerians will feel the impact immediately, just signing this SPA has already opened the door for them to be able to find financing, they will be funded at the back of the SPA. “But beyond that, once they start their projects, massive opportunities already will show up in terms of employment.

