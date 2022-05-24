Domestic Refining: FG urges synergy in midstream, downstream sectors

The Federal Government has called for synergy among stakeholders in the midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry in order to strengthen local content and boost the country’s domestic refining capacity.

In an address at the opening ceremony of a two-day dialogue on “Maximising Potential in the Midstream and Downstream Oil and Gas sector – a local content perspective,” organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in Lagos, on Monday, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the dialogue “will serve as a platform to sensitise and enlighten stakeholders about the Board’s capacity building intervention initiatives in support of Nigerian Content Development in the midstream and downstream sectors.”

Sylva noted that the interface would “create a forum for top level dialogue that will articulate an agenda for actualising the full potential and prospects of the massive investments in the midstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas industry” adding that the “mandates of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the Next Level Agenda of Mr. President was the “increase in domestic refinery capacity.”

He noted that government’s effort at boosting domestic refining capacity led to NCDMB’s partnership with local companies such as Waltersmith Refinery, Azikel Refinery, and Atlantic Refinery “to be the catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.”

