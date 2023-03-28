Domestic staff sentenced to death for killing 89-year-old grandma, daughter

For killing his employer, an 89-year-old grand- mother, Ajoke and her daughter, Oreoluwa, in their home in Lagos, a domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, was yesterday sentenced to death by hanging.

The domestic staff was ordered to be hanged by Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, after finding him guilty on three-counts of armed robbery and murder as slammed against him by the Lagos State Government.

Ogbu was alleged to have com- mitted the offence on June 19, 2019, by killing Adejoke John by strangulation and stabbing Oreoluwa to death. According to the LASG, Ogbu, while armed with a knife, robbed Adejoke John of her Toyota Cam- ry Saloon car with Registration No. FST 104 CW, LG plasma TV, motorway handset, one Gionee handset, one Nokia phone, one i-Tel Phone and one power bank. The state government further stated that the incident took place at 4, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere area of the state at 9:30 p.m, with an addition that the defendant killed Oreoluwa John by stabbing her to death while armed with a knife, robbed the deceased of her car, phones, and Plasma TV. But Ogbu pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned on October 22, 2019, on three-counts of armed robbery and murder, contrary to Section 222 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In handing down her judgment, Justice Nicole-Clay declared that Ogbu confessed to the crime. The judge held that: “He killed one Adejoke by strangling her to death and one Oreoluwa by stabbing her to death.

“I have considered the evidence of the security guard, an okada man, one Yahya Ibrahim, the house help and a Police Inspector.” In positing that the convict admitted to living with them, and he was the only witness of the incident, the judge held that the defendant did not object to the admissibility of the confessional statement.

“There’s no doubt that the defendant confessed to the crimes. The defendant could not explain what he was doing with all the stolen items he was found with at about 2:00 a.m. on the date he was arrested. “The evidence is shown to the satisfaction of this court and the court has established guilt against the defendant. He is hereby guilty as charged. “You are hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.”

