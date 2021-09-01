Domestic violence: 365 convicted as Lagos records 10,007 cases

• Says 2,980 children emotionally abused

The Lagos State government Wednesday said that it has received a total of 10,007 reported cases which include Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence perpetrated against Adults & Children, saying that no fewer than 2980 children have experienced emotional abuse.

The government also disclosed that its Directorate of Public Prosecutions has secured over 365 convictions for various sexual offences, including rape, defilement, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault, saying that in the past two years, a total of 526 cases occurred outside Lagos.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosre Onigbanjo dropped the hint at a media briefing to commemorate the Domestic & Sexual Violence Awareness Month, September.

He said that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) provides an essential avenue for survivors and third parties to report cases of domestic, child and sexual abuse.

Giving the statistics of the cases from May 2019 till August 26, 2021, Onigbanjo said that the 10,007 cases recorded are into two categories, Adults & Children. He said that 4150 Domestic Violence, 177 rape and 255 attempt to commit rape/sexual assault were recorded.

He added that a total of 246 Sexual Assault by penetration/threat, 877 others such as separation, or parents not taking responsibilities of child(ren) were also treated.

The commissioner said that 271 children were defiled while 436 were physically abused, adding that there 13 cases minor to minor defilement with 454 cases of Child Labour, Abduction Neglect/Others.

“A total 148 Sexual Harassment/Molestation cases were also received while 2980 children have experienced emotional abuse (i.e these children have been exposed to Domestic Violence within the home). Some of these children have been taken through counselling programs to ensure they are able to psychologically deal with the events they have witnessed without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.Since May 2019, the Team began to attend to on average 150 new cases monthly.

“We have also witnessed an increase in reporting of cases from other states, mostly from Ogun and Oyo. In the past two years, a total of 526 cases occurred outside Lagos. Such cases are promptly referred to the relevant agencies in their respective states,” he said.

