Domestic violence is real even in same gender relationship – Lesbian cries out

A lady has taken to her Twitter account to cry out as she accuses her girlfriend, who is in a homosexual relationship, of physically abusing and stalking her via text messages. The lady with Twitter handle, @Stormy shared pictures of her bruises as she revealed that her girlfriend who she’s in a relationship with assaulted her physically on Thursday morning.

She further revealed that she’s being harassed and stalked via text messages. “Domestic violence is real even in same sex relationship. And it isn’t addressed enough. Last night, I experienced something no woman should ever have to experience. My face and neck are bruised with cuts and I was beaten. I am still in shock” she tweeted.

“If anything is to happen to me, I would also like to add I am being stalked and or harassed via text messages by someone I thought will be my peace after suffering from violence by men.” The lady further wrote: “This is not the first incident. She has beaten me before on April 13/14.

She has a pattern of violence & has done this to several previous partners. She lived in my house & I took care of her since I met her. Done writing about this…” Her outburst has brought the conversation about sexual violence in homosexual relationships to the fore again on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...