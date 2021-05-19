Domestic violence: Lagos adds 206 convicts to sexual offenders register, treats 3,831 cases

…10 arraigned for assault on LASTMA official

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) Wednesday disclosed that the state has added the names and information of 206 persons convicted of sexual offences in the state to the National Sexual Offenders Register.

The government also said that the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team also responded to 3,831 cases of domestic violence between April 2020 and April 2021.

Speaking while giving an account of the performance of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing, Onigbanjo said that of the 3,831 reported cases of domestic violence, 2,629 involved adults while 1,202 of the cases involved children.

“A call center number 08000333333 has been launched to respond to reports of gender-based violence and the state government will also be providing compensation and empowerment for survivors,” he said.

Onigbanjo added that the Public Advisory Center of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, between April 2020 and April 2021, rendered advice on 47,586 cases ranging from tenancy, pension claims, domestic violence, health matters and illegal demolition of properties.

The commissioner added that Lagos State government through the Ministry of Justice has recovered over ₦67 million for indigent residents who had different cases in court in the last one year.

He said the N67,305,422 that was recovered has been handed to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General reiterated the commitment of the state government to prosecute any form of assault on government officials to the full extent of the law.

He said in view of recent cases of attacks on LASTMA and Task Force officials in the state, 10 persons have so far been arraigned before the courts for assaulting LASTMA officials.

He also mentioned that the Mobile Courts in the state within a year, arrested, arraigned and convicted 62,477 traffic offenders.

