Domestic violence: Some men are animals, says Bobrisky

Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has once again taken to social media to condemn domestic violence. In a recent post, the celebrity crossdresser questioned why people encourage women to endure domestic abuse because of their children. Reacting to a message a fan sent to him in which she shared photos of her battered face, Bobrisky stated that it was for this reason, he left the male gender to join the female. He went on to add that all the men being born lately are animals. “I just open a fan dm now and she sent her pic of her face plastered everywhere.

I’m upset. Dis is y I left d men group chat and join d female group. I think all d men our mothers are producing lately are stupid he-goat,” he captioned the post. Only a month ago, the effeminate celeb called out men who are physically abusive in a video shared on his page. Bobrisky asked why some men beat their wives or girlfriends.

Speaking further, the crossdresser said that if these men want to prove their masculinity by fighting, they should go and trade blows with street touts or fight for supremacy with guys in prison. Bobrisky said that having hair on one’s chin does not make a man as he continued to advocate against domestic violence.

