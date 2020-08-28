Domestic violence: When mother-in-law is your monster

The notion that domestic violence only occurs between a man and a woman might not always be right. It can even be between women at home. At 62, she would have concluded that she came, saw and conquered. She may not have gone by the conventional African norm that thinks a woman gets fulfilled only if she is married. Oluwaremilekun Odunsanmi (not her real name) is just comfortable in her world and fulfilled. The fashion designer, nurse, lecturer, counsellor and single mother of one has vowed never to remarry but to spend the rest of her life tutoring and mentoring young matured ladies and men. She also tells her story to those who care to listen

What actually happened?

According to Odus as she is fondly called among her colleagues and friends, her problems started not quite long after she got married. “My problem started immediately after my wedding because we were living in the same house with my parents-in-law. l was still working as a Nurse at a private hospital which demanded that l left home early. I had no fixed closing time then.

My Mother-in-law was always reporting me to my husband; she would call my husband every time l got back from work to tell him l was just returning from work. Of course my husband understood the nature of my job then because l was the one in charge of my department, in charge of the outpatient department, which means that emergency could come in at any time which will demand my attention,” she said. Ironically, Odus mother-in-law was herself a nurse at the Lagos General Hospital, but chose not to understand with Odus nature of work. Interestingly, my husband understood with me and was always begging me to be patient with his mum. After a while, my mother-in-law took it upon herself to be feeding her son (my husband).

She would call my husband to come up stairs to eat her food. She would insist that my husband eat her food and he did that,” she said. Actually, Odus said that her mother-in-law did not really give her consent to their marriage. According to her encounter with the mother-in-law, during the preparation for the wedding, she said she went to complain to her mother-in-law and declared that she was no longer getting married to her fiancé because of some skirmish they had. She had expected that her mother-in-law would pacify her. How wrong was she!

“I was rather shocked at what she said. She said: ‘Look I’m actually giving my consent to this marriage because you have told all my friends about it. If not, I’ll not even continue with the marriage plans. I just want the ceremony, after that, both of you can separate.

l just have to go on with the ceremony, because l had celebrated with my friends, hence, I wish them celebrate with me. It is just the ceremony that l am after, not your happiness, it doesn’t concern me at all.” “She said that if l had told her this before the marriage plans started she would have accepted it just fully. So the marriage plans continued and then we got married” “Then her concern was that l was too exposed for her son.

Despite the fact that my husband was four yours older than l am, she said that l was too exposed. But looking at my background, my father was educated, we were living in government quarters. And of course l was exposed, because l was exposed to the luxuries of life right from childhood.

So it’s not as if l was coming from a terrible background, I had a very good background, so maybe that was what informed my exposure that she was talking about and then l had a good job too. I was earning good salary. So maybe that was why she said l was too exposed. She started giving me problems. It got to a stage that my husband had to tell his mother’s friend, and they came to us on a Sunday and told us that we had to look for our own accommodation that living together would cause problem because it was a very young marriage and we had to move.” “The day we were moving out my motherin- law called me and said she was going to curse that marriage if we moved out. That day I was crying she said: look, you are weeping today, tears are coming out from your eyes, very soon-blood will come out of your eye.” She was assuring me that I was going to have problems in that marriage.

I’m from a Christian home and never knew this type of thing could happen to me. When she said it l was just crying, I didn’t know what to do”. “So we left that house and moved to our new flat. In actual fact, the problem stated. Before I got married I was not into superstitious things, but after I got married I experienced it. Sometimes we’ll see a cat dashing in and out of our house, whereas nobody keeps cats in our compound. A lot of things beyond our comprehension happened. My husband and I were not really into prayers then. We attended Anglican Church and there was nothing to write home about our spiritual life then. But we actually started having problem alongside the challenge that I couldn’t conceive early. So My mother-in-law was always demanding that: ‘why are you not pregnant? What is happening to you? After three months of marriage, you’re not pregnant. All my friends are laughing at me. When will you get pregnant? Eventually, I got pregnant and then, my husband, being a very understanding and loving man took great care of me.

Throughout my pregnancy, I never swept the house, he was one who sweeping the house. My duty was just to cook. Sometimes he will even wake up and cook the food. But after I had my baby through caesarean section,my mother-in-law said we should come to her house again. In fact, all the problems I had in my marriage was centered round my motherin- law and it was always when we went to live with her. When we went to live with her again after I had my child, I went from the hospital to her house and then the problem started again. You’ll not believe that a mother who just had a baby and by CS, my mother-in-law will just leave maybe pap and one spoon of beans for me in the morning when she’s going to work and I’ll not eat anything. I had to be taking my baby’s formula-the baby milk so that I will not die of hunger.

I was sharing my baby milk and that is what I would eat till night. Sometimes my husband will smuggle-in food because my mother-in-law must not see me eating. I’ll quickly eat and take the plate away. A friend of mine living nearby invited me to her house because she too saw what was going on. I went to her house and she fed me with Eba. It was as if I hadn’t eaten for months “On coming back home that day my motherin- law locked me out. She locked me out and called my husband that I went out of the house.

I actually went out of the house because I was hungry. After my traditional beans and pap in the morning there’ll be no food again till night, so I was really hungry that day and I was breastfeeding. You Know how it is when someone is breastfeeding.

So I had to go to that friend’s house very close-by to eat. She fed me that day. It was when my husband came back that I entered.They even had a quarrel that day,my husband was really shouting at her that: ‘look I don’t like the way you’re treating my wife, she’s not being fed well and what is wrong in her going to see her friend, she’s not in prison, she’s supposed to be in her house, this is supposed to be her house. Why are you treating her this way? What if she’s your daughter? Will you be angry that she went to visit her friend or what? So it caused a lot of frictions that day.

Eventually it was settled and we agreed that we will leave about three days later. My joy was limitless when we went back to our house. And when I got to my house I could eat well and there was no problem for sometime until my husband started having affair which became very obvious to me.

HUSBAND CHALLENGE

He started keeping late nights. Normally, he closes at five but would not get home until 10pm and you know phones were not readily available in those days to use so I was having those problems with him. And one thing about me is that I loved my husband so much especially when we started, I loved his company. The shocking aspect was that my child, (daughter) was taken away from me. She was taken to my mother-in-law’s.

At what stage was your daughter taken from you?

After I stopped breastfeeding the child at 13 months precisely, my daughter was taken to my mother-in-law. I was always alone in the house without my child. You can imagine a young mother; I would expect to come back home meet my daughter, but it was never like that. Rather, my mother-in-law told me that: ‘now that you have stopped breastfeeding, be prepared to go. You’ll now have to go and look for your own husband. My husband started dating another lady. I was later told that the girl always visited my mother-in-law in the hospital where she worked. They were very close. So as my husband began dating her, he started keeping late nights, sometimes they would go to parties together. In fact, family parties that we were supposed to go togetherthis lady would be there too. That was about a year after my marriage, he was pushed to start extra marital affair with this lady. Eventually the relationship now resulted in a child. She had a son for my husband after two years of our marriage. The naming ceremony was done in my mother-in-law’s house.

You mean she was aware about all these?

In fact, she was the one that encouraged my husband. Because I had some colleagues working in the hospital and they were always seeing the girl and my mother-in-law together. She was the one that actually encouraged the girl because the girl was a pharmacist; she had a car-which I did not have but my husband and I were sharing one car. The money I got from my boss then, I actually planned to buy a car with it, but I had to give it to my husband to get accommodation. There was also another lost against me because we’re not from the same geographical area.

I’m from Ondo, my husband is from Ijebu and my mother-in-law did not like it. She said she did not like people from Ondo. And the girl is from Ijebu, maybe that why she encouraged it. He was always going out as usual and come back at night. I did not know about this child until the child was two years old and that same girl that had a son was pregnant with the second child when I knew about it. So, when I knew about it I sat down and reflected on the marriage. She was not ready to let go of my husband. And I had invested so much in my marriage, a lot of emotions, not just money.

I wasn’t just going to let go like that. So I thought I could still patch-up, still gain his love and makeup so that my marriage will not break. I decided against letting go of the marriage. I actually called him and told him that the fact that you had two children outside the marriage doesn’t mean the end of life. These children are my children too. You can bring them home and we will raise them altogether. And of course my husband appreciated it and grateful about my staying but this lady became a pain in own home she was always giving us problems.

She was always there in the backgroundgiving me sleepless nights because the fact that I knew she was still there even if my husband was on an official outing I’d think he was with that girl. You can imagine the torture, the pain I was going through then because I knew I no longer had him a hundred percent to myself, I knew someone out there was sharing him. Another problem is that both of us are AS. But we were too emotional about doing some things right. We decided to get married despite the fact that both of us had a medical background-he’s a pharmacist, I’m a nurse-we’re supposed to know better. Even after doing the test then and we knew that we were AS we still decided to go ahead with the marriage.

