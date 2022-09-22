Sports

Dominant Abuja Boys coming for Lagos Tennis Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Five Abuja-based players will be competing for the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup title when the tournament starts from September 27 to October 02 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan. This leaves just three slots in the men’s category to players outside the Federal Capital Territory.

Leading the Abuja contingent will be defending champion, Uche Oparaoji, currently ranked No.6, and top seed and Nigeria No.1, Henry Atseye. Others are Nonso Madueke, ranked No.4, Lawal Peter, ranked No.5 and the 7th ranked Thomas Otu. The Abuja boys have dominated recent national tennis events, but they will however be facing stiff opposition from the explosive teen star Wilson Igbinovia who leads a two-man Lagos cast that includes Phillip Abayomi.

The 19-year-old, whose family has a history of producing top tennis talents, including his uncle and former Nigeria No.1 Jonathan Igbinovia, will also have the advantage of playing on home turf as he grew up on the courts of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club where his father is a member. Arguably the most exciting men’s talent in the country today, Wilson is currently ranked No.2. Completing the men’s draw will be Owerri-based Chima Michael who is ranked No.9 but makes the draw as 3rd ranked Imeh Joseph is suspended.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

LaLiga: Madrid tackle in-form Betis ahead of Champions League opener

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid put their perfect start to the season on the line this weekend against Real Betis, the only other La Liga team with a 100 per cent record, before kicking off their Champions League defence. Carlo Ancelotti’s side top the table on goal difference above Copa del Rey holders Betis, who like Madrid […]
Sports

Copa America: Messi sets up Rodriguez winner against Uruguay

Posted on Author Reporter

  Argentina secured a victory over Uruguay at the Copa America thanks to a winner from Guido Rodriguez. Rodriguez, making his first start for his country since June 2019, headed in off a post early on following a cross from Lionel Messi. Uruguay had a penalty appeal by striker Edinson Cavani turned down as they […]
Sports

Lobi Stars players lack tactical discipline, says coach Baba-Ganaru

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The new Coach of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Mohammed Babaganaru speaks to Cephas Iorhemen about his plans to lift the club from the relegation zone and other issues, You have taken the risk to coach Lobi Stars FC at a time the team is battling relegation, what assurance are you giving fans that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica