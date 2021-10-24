Faith

Dominion over powers of darkness

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

People of God, what Jesus Christ accomplished for us at the Cross of Calvary has placed us far above all the powers of the enemy, Jesus Christ delivered us from evil powers and gave us authority and power to cast them out. Adequate knowledge and adequate and humility to learn & believe new truth and to let go of falsehood beliefs are very important in walking in dominion. If you don’t have adequate and accurate knowledge about your dominion over Satan and all demons, you will still be living under the error that Satan is more powerful than you are. As we go through the word of God together today, you will learn that by divine purpose and nature, no devil should be able to rule over your life.

Powers of darkness are evil spirits and wicked, they are all out to destroy, kill and confuse men and women. Every bad thing and everything evil is from the powers of darkness. “And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not grasp it. (John 1:5)”. Whenever light appears, darkness disappears, adequate light always rules out and overwhelmingly destroys darkness. The problem of mankind is pride and ignorance, very few people are willing to settle down and calmly study and understand the word of God.

The word of God is the source of the Power of God to dominate darkness. People will rather gossip and browse through phones all through a whole day than sit down and study and meditate on the word of God. Many people wonder why the devil, witches, and the occults still have power over their lives despite going to church to pray and to be prayed for. Prayers without adequate knowledge and understanding are futile. That’s is a bitter truth.

When you have ADEQUATE knowledge of the truth, the truth will make you free. In the Christian journey, the most important thing is the knowledge of the truth and obedience to/applying/ acting on that truth you have known. Let’s look at this Luke 10:18 – 21: “And He said to them, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like lightning. Behold, I have given you authority to walk on snakes and scorpions, and authority over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will injure you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven.” At that very time, He rejoiced greatly in the Holy Spirit, and said, “I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants. Yes, Father, for doing so was well-pleasing in Your sight. Luke 10:18 – 21”. Did you grab what Jesus says in that scripture? Let’s look at it bit by bit: 1. Jesus says: “Satan fall from heaven like lighting.” Do you understand that? Your enemy falls from heaven. Do you know the importance of that statement? The importance is simply the fact that Satan has fallen. Now, do you believe that? 2. “Behold, I have given you authority to crush snakes and scorpions, and authority over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will injure you.”-says Jesus. That is great!!! Friend, that is who you are. You have been given authority to uproot the devil and go unhurt. You have authority over ALL the powers of the enemy which are the powers of darkness. 3. “Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven.” WOW!!! Your names are recorded in Heaven? Did you notice something? Satan fell like lightning from Heaven, but you, yes you, your names are written in heaven. It means your place of authority is far higher than satan’s place. Do you understand? Do you believe it? Are ready to act on/ do the word. 4. At that very time He rejoiced greatly in the Holy Spirit, and said, “I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants. Yes, Father, for doing so was well-pleasing in your sight”. This is where the problem of man lies, man always wants to reason logically and always believes in any logical information available to him so far it’s intellectually okay, but not so with God. God’s way is different. If you want to come into spiritual power with God you need to be ready to lay aside your pride and replace your old knowledge with the new truth God is impacting on you.

