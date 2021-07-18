Dominion over powers of darkness

People of God, what Jesus Christ accomplished for us at the Cross of Calvary has placed us far above all the powers of the enemy, Jesus Christ delivered us from evil powers and gave us authority and power to cast them out.

Adequate knowledge and adequate understanding and humility to learn & believe new truth and to let go of falsehood believe is very important in walking in dominion.

If you don’t have a enough accurate knowledge about your dominion over Satan and all demons, you will still be living under the error that Satan is more powerful than you are.

As we go through the word of God together today, you will learn that by divine purpose and nature, no devil should be able to rule over your life. Powers of darkness are evil spirits and wicked, they are all out to destroy, kill and to confuse men and women.

Every bad thing and everything evil is from the powers of darkness. “And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not grasp it. (John 1:5)”. Whenever light appears, darkness disappears, adequate light always rule out and overwhelmingly destroys darkness.

The problem of mankind are pride and ignorance, very few people are willing to settle down and calmly study and understand the word of God. The word of God is the source of the Power of God to dominate darkness.

People will rather gossip and browse through phones all through a whole day than sit down and study and meditate the word of God. Many people wonder why the devil, witches and the occults still have power over their lives despite going to church to pray and to be prayed for.

Prayers without adequate knowledge and understanding is futile. That’s is a bitter truth. When you have ADEQUATE knowledge of the truth, the truth will make you free. In Christian journey, the most important thing is the knowledge of the truth and obedience to/applying/ acting on that truth you have known. Let’s look at thisLuke 10:18 – 21: “And He said to them,

“I watched Satan fall from heaven like lightning. Behold, I have given you authority to walk on snakes and scorpions, and authority over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will injure you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven.”

At that very time He rejoiced greatly in the Holy Spirit, and said, “I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants. Yes, Father, for doing so was well pleasing in Your sight. Luke 10:18 – 21”.

Did you grab what Jesus says in that scripture? Let’s look at it bit by bit:

Jesus says: “Satan fall from heaven like lighting.” Do you understand that? Your enemy fall from heaven. Do you know the importance of that statement? The importance is simply the fact that Satan has fallen. Now, do you believe that?

“Behold, I have given you authority to walk on snakes and scorpions, and authority over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will injure you.”-says Jesus.

That is great!!! Friend, that is who you are. You have been given authority to toy with the devil and go unhurt. You have authority over ALL the powers of the enemy which are the powers of darkness.

“Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven.”

WOW!!! Your names are recorded in Heaven? Did you notice something? Satan fell like lightning from Heaven, but you, yes you, your names are written in heaven. It means your place of authority is far higher than satan’s place. Do you understand? Do you believe?

Do you understand this great secret?

At that very time He rejoiced greatly in the Holy Spirit, and said, “I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants. Yes, Father, for doing so was well pleasing in your sight”.

