Domino's Pizza customer to watch AFCON final live

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, the leading pizza chain, has rewarded the winner of the soccer league competition with an all-expense-paid trip to watch the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations finals on February 6 in Cameroon. The final round of the Pizza Soccer League competition held at its Ajah store recently, saw recorded participation from customers in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, with three customers, emerging winners. While the top winner received an all-expense-paid trip to watch the AFCON final in Cameroon with a cash prize of N200,000, the first and second runner-up received N100,000 each.

Speaking during the event, Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Mariam Busari, said: “We are delighted to welcome customers through our doors to experience the highest quality of food and services. We pride ourselves on being that Pizza company where families and friends can come together and connect, whether that be over a meal, celebrating the little achievements or have fun in our stores.” “We created this competition for soccer-loving customers to come and enjoy the game. Our objective is to create an experience that allows our customers to feel connected.”

 

