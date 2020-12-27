News

Domkat Bali fought for peace, unity of Nigeria, says Rev. Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has described Late Gen Domkat Bali as hero who fought for the Peace, unity, sovereignty, growth and development of Nigeria while alive.

 

The NCPC boss said Bali has left an irreplaceable vacuum having served the country to a capacity of general in the Nigerian Army and lived a fulfilled life of impact to humanity and the society and will be greatly missed.

 

Rev. Pam, who visited Gen. Bali’s residence in Jos on a condolence visit to the widow, Mrs. Esther Bali and the entire family, said Bali was a soldier whose imprints in the Army landmarks are still being felt and benefited.

 

He said Gen. Bali was also a bridge builder and Peace maker in Plateau State and Nigeria who left indelible legacies not only nationally but globally. Eldest daughter of the daughter, Dr. Nannan Chidi Emmanuel, described her father as a man of uncommon integrity, one who feared God, a great soldier of repute who impacted humanity and the society greatly.

 

Rev. Pam also visited an Elder Statesman in Plateau State Ambassador Yahaya- Kwande to commiserate with him over the recent demise of his Son Abdul- Naseer.

