Don Advocates Enhanced Technologies, High-Productivity As Panacea To Economic Crisis

For Nigeria to scale through the present economic challenges affecting the country, appropriate technologies and funding of research studies to enhance crop yields have been suggested as Solutions.

This was the submission of a Professor of Soil Fertility Management, Professor Olufemi Julius Ayodele on Thursday while delivering the 71st Inaugural Lecture of Ekiti State University, EKSU Ado-Ekiti, at the University Auditorium.

While speaking in the lecture titled: “Fertile Nigeria, Infertile Soils and Fertilizers: A Tractable Nexus or Contraction?” he urged the relevant agencies to expedite solutions to the economic crisis in the country through enhanced technologies, high-productivity and sustainable systems.

He noted that greater attention and innovative studies by research institutions and universities on fertilizer-related topics such as technical, agronomic, socio-economic, marketing, environmental etc should be encouraged.

According to him, the thrust of the lecture is to seek solutions towards soils that are being continuously rendered infertile and how it can be reversed in order to nourish the very fertile Nigeria.

Ayodele posited that recycling organic wastes to fertilisers and technologies on integrated soil fertility management should be sold as raw materials for recycling in some industries.

“The appropriate technologies for land and soil water management, mechanization and soil fertility management meant to protect the soil resources from degradation must be developed to ensure their long-term use and sustain high crops.

“The various forms of waste should be collected and sorted. The sorted metal and hydrocarbon (plastic and polyethene) scraps should be sold as raw materials for recycling in some industries instead of the ongoing unofficial and unrecorded carting away in lorry loads to other states in free scavenging operations.”