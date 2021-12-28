News

Don calls for teaching of English Language in learner-friendly way

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A professor of English for Specific Purposes (ESP) and Applied Linguistics, Prof. Oluwadare Owolabi, has called for the teaching of English as a second language in a learner-friendly way. This, according to him, is the requirement of Communicative Language Teaching (CLT) and English for Specific Purpose (ESP). The academic said in many General English curriculums, emphasis is on grammar, most often taught in isolation, according to him, is like “learning to swim by doing movement by the side of the pool but never having a chance to get into the water.”

Owolabi, who is of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, spoke yesterday while delivering the 61st edition of the university inaugural lecture titled: “English, Whose English? English Language Literacy and Pedagogy in a Babble of Voices,” held at the institution’s auditorium in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State. Describing ESP as one of the new research directions in English language pedagogy, but not yet popular in Nigeria. The don noted that it is a revolution in linguistics that is opposed to the traditional mode of English language pedagogy.

 

Our Reporters

