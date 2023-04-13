Don canvasses policy redirection on biodiversity conservation

A Professor of Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity, Federal University Lokoja (FULL), Prof. Tanko Dauda, has advocated strategic orientation and re-direction of policies to adopt community based model of biodiversity for conservation of Nigerian environment. Tanko made the submission recently while presenting the 11th Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University Lokoja, in Lokoja, Kogi State. He advised that Nigeria should maximise use of available natural resources that are of great value to the people for academic excellence, social and economic growth for generations. Prof. Tanko, who is in agreement with the the acceptable notion that conservation of natural resources improves the quality of human life by enabling mankind to live in a clean and healthy environment, explained that conservation preserves beauty of nature like the creation of scenery such as water falls, lakes and mountains as well as varieties of wild animals. The lecture was titled: “Biodiversity Conservation For Sustainable Economic Development in a Post- COVID-19 Era: Dress It and Keep It, For This Is The Whole Duty of Man.” He said that the combination of the community-based model of biodiversity conservation with ecosystemic model was a sure part to recreating and reinventing the old days of biodiversity in Nigeria. According to him, the policy will focus more on the community and rural dwellers as key actors in the conservation activities saying that the communities were deeply and profoundly knowledgeable about their ecosystems.

