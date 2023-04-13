Don canvasses policy redirection on biodiversity conservation

A Professor of Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity, Federal University Lokoja (FULL), Prof. Tanko Dauda, has advocated strategic orientation and re-direction of policies to adopt community based model of biodiversity for conservation of Nigerian environment. Tanko made the submission recently while presenting the 11th Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University Lokoja, in Lokoja, Kogi State. He advised that Nigeria should maximise use of available natural resources that are of great value to the people for academic excellence, social and economic growth for generations. Prof. Tanko, who is in agreement with the the acceptable notion that conservation of natural resources improves the quality of human life by enabling mankind to live in a clean and healthy environment, explained that conservation preserves beauty of nature like the creation of scenery such as water falls, lakes and mountains as well as varieties of wild animals. The lecture was titled: “Biodiversity Conservation For Sustainable Economic Development in a Post- COVID-19 Era: Dress It and Keep It, For This Is The Whole Duty of Man.” He said that the combination of the community-based model of biodiversity conservation with ecosystemic model was a sure part to recreating and reinventing the old days of biodiversity in Nigeria. According to him, the policy will focus more on the community and rural dwellers as key actors in the conservation activities saying that the communities were deeply and profoundly knowledgeable about their ecosystems.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Nigeria suffers mobile malware epidemic – Report
Mobile users in Nigeria have been impacted by mobile malware during COVID-19. This is according to a new report by mobile technology specialist, Upstream, and its fullstack anti-fraud platform, Secure- D titled: “A Pandemic On Mobile – Mobile Ad Fraud and Malware.” The country, which has low mobile internet penetration at 35 per cent, has […]
NAPE decries multiple divestments of oil, gas assets
The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationist (NAPE) has decried that in the last 15 years, there have been multiple divestments of oil and gas assets in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow offshore areas. It stated that the scale of these divestments is larger and is more frequent. It said in a statement that, it would, […]
NGX All-Share Index maintains bull run, up 0.60%
For the third consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the bull run, bringing the benchmark index up by 0.60 per cent to close at 44,929.33 points. Buying interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.52%) and BUAFOODS (+1.27%) were the major drivers of the market’s positive performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 5.18 per […]