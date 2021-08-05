Don charges FG to encourage speaking of local languages in schools

The Federal Government has been advised to encourage speaking of Nigerian local languages in schools and public functions.

The Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osun State, Prof Siyan Oyeweso said government must ensure that local languages are included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Speaking at a colloquium in honour of Olori Francis Meshioye, Supreme Leader of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity (ROF) at 60, Prof Oyeweso said it is responsibility of government at all levels to promote speaking local languages across the country. He also urged traditional rulers to join in teaching their people the language, culture and history of their communities.

He said Nigeria can develop economically, politically and socially if it can leverage its language, culture and tradition.

“Sustainable development can be achieved through application of cultural principles such that policies for industrial growth are based on clear understanding of the role of culture in engendering sustainable economy.

“Asian countries like Japan despite their colonial experiences have rejuvenated themselves leveraging their language and culture for their respective development. Nigeria can learn from this experience.

“The Asian countries’ system of education has helped in economic growth as technical and vocational education are modelled along with human resource development of the country. This has equipped the citizens with accurate training targeted at improving manpower needs,” he said.

On his part, the Director of the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, Prof Muyiwa Falaiye said the country can promote its culture and languages through films and dramas. He urged the government to use films to document Nigeria’s languages and culture.

