Don decries Nigeria's crisis, proffers solution

Worried by Nigeria’s unending challenges, including political, economic and social crises, a university professor has sought greater understanding and unity among the various ethnic groups in the country with a view to enhancing national development.

The university don, while aligning with some scholars who believed the nation’s plural set up as one of its banes since independence, said harnessing such plural setting through what he called, ‘cultural quiz’, could enhance national integration and development.

He identified some of the ethnic/cultural groups in the country as Yoruba, Hausa- Fulani, Igbo, Tiv, Edo, Ishan, Ibibio, among others. According to Prof. Samuel J. Timothy-Asobele, of the Department of French, IBB University, Lapai, Niger State, who gave this view, the country, in spite of the enunciation of several deliberate policy initiatives like the federal character, to give Nigerians a sense of belonging, job opportunities and fair representations, more could be done in our quest to address the national question.

Timothy-Asobele’s views were contained in his research paper entitled; “One People, One Nation, One Destiny: The Way forward For Nigeria’s Greatness.” He said: “It is true that ethnicity along known boundaries and citizens’ interactions across ethnic borderlines can lead to misunderstanding, which too often leads to war. A cursory look at conflict points of the world will lead us to believe that most of them stemmed from ethnicity.The French in Canada are fighting an irredentist cultural battle against the English.”

