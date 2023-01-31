Education

Don denounces budget allocation to education sector

…tasks stakeholders to explore other options

Given the level of rot in the nation’s education sector, in view of the decay infrastructure, insufficient facilities, unresolved incessant strikes in the university system due to inadequate funding drive by the government, the budgetary allocation for the sector in the 2023 federal budget has been described as mere figures that will take the sector to nowhere. Appraising the sectoral allocation, a Lagos State University (LASU) don and former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics, Prof Samuel Odewumi said the “mere figures in the budget does not mean much to the sector in view of the challenges confronting the nation’s education system. President Muhammadu Buhari- led Federal Government in its N21.83 trillion aggregate expenditure for the 2023 national fiscal budget allocated N1.79 trillion, representing 8.8 per cent, being the highest in recent years, to the education sector.

But, to Odewumi, the intervening variables such as the budget subheads; level of funding made eventually available; the current rate of inflation and the overall implementation elements like corruption and misappropriation would subdue the figures. He said though the percentage sectoral allocation is higher than that of last year, even with addition to the N479 billion for higher institutions, there ought to be some reasons to cheer; such optimism would be highly misplaced.

While emphasising that there is no doubt that the allocation could not take care of the challenges in the sector, he recalled that none of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that have always resulted in protracted strikes in the system had been addressed since the National Industrial Court judgement that directed the union to go back to class. He said: “One would have expected the Federal Government to use the period to continue the negotiation such that whatever the outcome of ASUU’s appeal would meet the solution and possibly the agreement already achieved.

“What did we have, immediately the court ordered ASUU back to class? The Federal Government heaved a sigh of relief and started rubbing salt into ASUU’s injury by declaring no payment for the strike period to really vanquish the union. “This has always been the objective of government officials to achieve victory over ASUU and not to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the education sector.” For adequate funding of tertiary education, he urged all concerned to explore all the available options, saying that “we should not close our minds until we have thoroughly interrogated each option, which according to him in the end we may have to settle for a hybrid model.”

“The major problem is that each side has made up its mind and no longer opens to any objective analysis. The desire is to win arguments for or against any particular position of the other side, and not to solve the problems,” the don lamented.

 

