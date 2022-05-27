Don disagrees with NCDC over no treatment for Monkeypox

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been charged to verify the efficacy of Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum Magnesium Silicate (MSAMS) on monkeypox through clinical trials to save lives. Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Virology made the call yesterday during an interview with our correspondent in Aba, Abia State, stressing that NCDC’s statement that monkeypox has no cure yet was based on information from the Europeans and Americans. MSAMS is a mineralbased drug formulated by Ezeibe, which has positive and negative charges with which it mops up all viruses with such charges, even as he said that the drug had been verified to be efficacious in the cure of viruses with negative or positive charges such as HIV/AIDS and COVID- 19. Ezeibe, who is the author of MSAMS-based clinical trial reports in peer-reviewed American journals, said the drug could mop up a DNA virus such as the fastspreading monkeypox.
