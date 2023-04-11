Don drags Edo CP, Dankwara, to NHRC for alleged unlawful arrest

A lecturer in the D e p a r t m e n t of Biochemis- try, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, has dragged the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Adamu Dank- wara, before the National Human Rights Commis- sion (NHRC), over his al- leged unlawful arrest and detention. This was contained in NHRC’s acknowledgement letter marked C/2023/ CPR/226/HQ, dated Feb- ruary 21, 2023 and signed by Atedze Juliet Mimi, for the Executive Secretary and made available to journalists in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The statement titled; “Re: The unseeming be- haviour, abuse and wrong use of office by CP Mo- hammed Adamu Dank- wara for Edo State Police Command and the unlaw- ful and unconstitutional arrest of Ishaq S D. Osagie- Eweka PhD,” partly reads: “Please, l, refer to your petition dated January 23, 2023 to the National Hu- man Rights Commission on the above subject. “I am directed to ac- knowledge receipt of your complaint. The complain- ant has been registered as C/2023/CPR/226/HQ.

Please reference this complainant number in all correspondence with the commission. "The commission wishes to also inform you that it has requested for the comments of the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, the complain- ant was also forwarded to NHRC Edo State office."

