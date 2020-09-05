Health

Don extols benefits of soybeans in addressing protein deficiency

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A leading nutrition expert has urged Nigerians to explore soybeans as a good food source, to alleviate malnutrition and achieve good health.

Professor Ibiyemi Olayiwola, Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who made this assertion recently, described soybeans as an excellent source of protein, with the added advantage of being affordable. She noted that the benefits of soybeans are often understated in this country.

 

Speaking on the benefits of consuming soybeans, she said: “Soybeans are not only a remarkable source of protein, but they are also a rich source of vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. Adequate proteins are a necessity for infants, children and adolescents as these life stages require high-quality protein, such as from soybeans, to have rapid growths in height and weight.”

 

The Professor of Food Science explained that proteins are made up of amino acids which are indispensable elements in the diet. She explained that proteins are essential for growth, repairs, replacement of worn-out cells and tissues.

 

According to Professor Olayiwola: “Soybeans are a complete protein source, which possess the ability to prevent non-communicable diseases such as protein deficiency, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and hypertension, which are growing health burdens in Nigeria. Soybeans have low glycemic index and low trans-fat oil, which are highly beneficial to the human circulatory system.”

 

She posited that increasing protein in the diet is not only beneficial to the mother and child, but to society as a whole. She made reference to the Nigerian Protein Deficiency Survey, a recent survey that examined the level of protein deficiency in Nigeria and shed light on the food consumption pattern among Nigerians. The report indicated 51 per cent of Nigerians do not have adequate protein-rich foods, due to high costs.

 

She suggested that there should be strategic nutrition advocacy to boost protein consumption, through the integration of soybeans into fast-moving consumer good lines such as snacks, seasonings, complementary foods and beverages. The promotion of soy-based foods as prophylactic and therapeutic diet is necessary for Nigeria, she insisted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: AKSG backs aggressive community testing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has given a nod to the state’s COVID-19 Incident Management Committee (IMC) to continue in its aggressive community testing for coronavirus cases and immediate isolation and treatment for persons who have tested positive to the virus. The state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong made this known while […]
Health

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

  Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical  experts have advocated increased use of family plannig to curb maternal mortality in the country. Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of […]
Health

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks political will to invest in research, vaccine trial – NMA president

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Prof. Innocent Ujah is the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses some factors hindering the production of vaccine locally and its uptake from international community, issues setting back the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the country, why many remain skeptical about the virus and what can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: