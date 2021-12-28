Don harps on specialists in vocational education, linguists’ collaboration

A don and Professor of ESP and Applied Linguistics at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Oluwadare Michael Owolabi, has stressed the need for collaborative efforts between specialists in vocational/technical education and linguists, especially ESP specialists.

This was as he said that such collaboration had become imperative for effective second language (English) pedagogy, which, if adopted will engender effective literacy in non-native environments that are particularly multilingual such as Nigeria.

This was part of the thrust of his inaugural lecture, the 61st in its series in the university, which is titled: “Predating the Predator: The English Language in Nigeria’s Suffocating Linguistic Environment.” Owolabi, who said that since text writers in vocational and technical education are not likely to be specialists in linguistics and allied fields, to make texts and materials in technical and voca-tional education more accessible to users, spoke about the need for the establishment of an academy, where collaborative works could be carried out in the area of material production for different categories of learners.

Owolabi, who noted that the history of the English language in Nigeria’s linguistic ecology predates the nation’s independence, added that tt came as a necessity, and had since grown to become more of a necessity in Africa’s most populous and one of the world’s plurilinguistic nations. “We need not recount those factors that have supported the successful implantation, spread and growth of the language, as the factors are well known to all of us. Today, we all use the language in virtually all domains. Not even the home is spared from what some have regarded as the predatory nature of English, as it rampages the entire linguistic terrain,” he said.

According to him, the adoption of the English language as the de facto national linguistic code is not just because of colonialism by the owners of the language, but more so, because of our multiculturalism that necessitates our multilingualism. He, however, noted that as many authorities had already pointed out, the English language today fits the bill as the bridge that makes social cohesion possible in Nigeria’s multicuturalingual environment. The lecturer said: “As a quintessential multilingual nation, Nigeria parades as many as 500 indigenous languages (Ethnologue), which some have seen as a blessing as the multiplicity of tongues at Pentecost portends, just as some have seen it as a cog in developmental wheels. The debate will continue, for as long as we remain multilingual and the English language maintains its role as the inter-ethnic communication tool.”

On the abuse of the language in various domains, he hinted that the epochal period and the decline in recent times had not escaped the prying eyes of linguists and educators, saying there have been efforts to see how the dwindling performance in a language that has become part of us can be halted. “All the years, the bulk of my contributions to the study of the English language in Nigeria has been in this area of Applied Linguistics, most often through the instrumentality of English for Specific Purposes,” Owolabi added.

The inaugural lecturer, therefore, suggested that linguists, especially ESP specialists, whose services may be enlisted should be involved in prior research to identify the actual needs of those in the level for which a particular text or material is being prepared. He also recommended that second/foreign language English curriculum should be more learner-friendly as required by CLT and ESP, such that teaching and assessment will meet specific goals and sociolinguistic realities The don noted: “Error/needs analysis should form part of second/ foreign language English teaching-learning process, as a way of narrowing the teaching process to the required specific, following the identification and classification of errors, instead of following an omnibus curriculum, with little benefits to second language English learners.

“Although errors are not encouraged in the second/foreign language English learning process, nonetheless, the negative attitude to errors is unfortunate. In all human history, differences in perception, fault or error have resulted in remarkable changes, therefore, the old practice of detesting error, as if it has no value, should be avoided and teachers as well as learners should know that errors play a significant role in second/foreign language English pedagogy.”

