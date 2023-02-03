Don harps on ways to achieve best education outcomes

Low quality graduate output, curriculum deficiency , cancellation of religious activities in schools, insecurity, low public-private partnership and wastage of the boy-girl child have been identified as the problems of education management in Nigeria. Prof. Florence Adebayo made this known yesterday while delivering the 68th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The lecture was titled; Educational Management in Nigeria at a cross road: Stakeholders to the Rescue. Adebayo stated that many of the problems cannot be solved by the government alone; she therefore tasked other stakeholders to rescue the educational system from peril. Education is not only the responsibility of the government but a collaborative effort of relevant stakeholders in the education industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...