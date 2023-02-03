Don harps on ways to achieve best education outcomes

Low quality graduate output, curriculum deficiency , cancellation of religious activities in schools, insecurity, low public-private partnership and wastage of the boy-girl child have been identified as the problems of education management in Nigeria. Prof. Florence Adebayo made this known yesterday while delivering the 68th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The lecture was titled; Educational Management in Nigeria at a cross road: Stakeholders to the Rescue. Adebayo stated that many of the problems cannot be solved by the government alone; she therefore tasked other stakeholders to rescue the educational system from peril. Education is not only the responsibility of the government but a collaborative effort of relevant stakeholders in the education industry.
Related Articles
APC Reconciliation Committee assures members of fair hearing
The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured aggrieved party members of equal opportunity and fair hearing as it begins sitting. Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa), gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja. Adamu said the committee would begin its assignment in the stronghold […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari commissions $1bn petroleum facility, says energy security cardinal to govt
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the over $1 billion Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal in Lekki, Lagos, saying the operations of the facility have eased congestion in the Apapa area, reduced cost and delivery of petroleum product distribution to many parts of our country.According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu hails SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 65
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha as a seasoned public administrator with proven track record of achievements in the private and public sectors. Extolling the virtues of Mustapha, Kalu commended the SGF […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)