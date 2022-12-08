Don highlights importance of social studies in peaceful coexistence

The importance of social studies in promoting peaceful coexistence and in tackling various security challenges affecting the country has been highlighted. This was the submission yesterday at the 64th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti delivered by Prof. Florence Modupe Osalusi The Lecture titled; ‘Securing the Insecure Nation: Social Studies to the Rescue” focused on solutions to security and other human challenges.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, also advised people to be their brothers’ keepers. Olanipekun said: “It is quite unfortunate that the situation we are in currently is rather worrisome going by the challenges bedevilling the country. This inaugural lecture cited a number of instances which we already know; therefore it is in our duty to be our brother’s keeper by not being nonchalant towards the things we witness in our society.” Delivering a lecture on the topic, Osalusi stated that the complexities of living have led to major controversies raising questions about practices, ideas and how to educate individuals purposely to function effectively and intelligently both as citizens and as people capable of driving social change.

