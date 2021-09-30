Don identifies injustice, inequality as causes of insecurity

A University lecturer, Professor Bello Bada has said that the security challenge bedeviling the country is attributable to injustice and inequality by leaders. Professor Bada of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, stated this while speaking as guest lecturer during a town hall meeting in commemoration of this year’s International Peace Day, held in Sokoto.

Prof. Bada said the situation of insecurity has taken a new dimension as it has now become an industry for both local and foreign mischiefmakers. He noted that it is not only leaders, even followers have roles to play for peace to reign in the country, saying if people did not change their attitude nothing will change. Also, a security analyst in the state, Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i of History Department, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, lamented the untold hardship being faced by people due to measures taken by some states governors in the north to curb insecurity. Dr Rufa’i said that despite the shutdown of telecommunications network by some state governments in the North, bandits in the forest still have access to cellular networks from neighbouring Niger Republic, while innocent citizens were left incommunicado.

Like this: Like Loading...