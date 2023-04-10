Don Jazzy Advices Nigerian Artists To Emulates Davido’s Marketing Style

Ace Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has taken to his verified Twitter page to offer advice to fellow artists to adopt the promotional strategy employed by Davido.

According to the Marvin boss, promoting one’s hard work does not diminish their status.

Recall that Davido had on Friday, March 30, released his fourth studio album entitled, ‘Timeless’ which has been met with critical acclaim.

Following the release, the artist has since embarked on a media tour to promote the album.

Marvin Boss who praised Davido’s promotion tactics and encouraged other Nigerian artists to follow his lead said despite being an established artist, Davido did not rest on his awards.

He added that artists should learn from Davido’s marketing strategies and not rely solely on their celebrity status to sell their music.

Since Davido’s album release “Timeless” has shattered numerous streaming records, including becoming the highest-charting album by an African artist on US Apple Music (peaking at Number 2).

Additionally, it became the first African album to reach Number One on US iTunes Albums Chart and the album with the most significant first-day streams in Audiomack’s history.

