Don Jazzy and Ebuka unveiled as BetWay BBNaija ambassadors

Lead sponsor of the soon to start Big Brother Naija Season 5 reality TV show, Betway, has unveiled the host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Mavin records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, as it’s ambassadors for this season.

Briefing the media at an online meeting, top officials of the sports betting and Entertainment Company, Lere Awokoya and Chris Ubosi said that the choice of the duo was due to their huge bearing and involvement in the show.

They hinted that they would bring new twists and activities to this season.

Don Jazzy, thanked the sponsors, Betway, for bringing him on board as an ambassador and promised to, as usual, drive conversations that would keep fans his fans and the show entertained throughout the season. He also joked that he may become a fan’s favourite, and win the show.

Ebuka also stressed that this season would be the best yet, urging viewers to anticipate Sunday, when the show would start.

Betway is a premium online and mobile sports betting platform across Africa providing the best sports betting experience action and betting opportunities on major leagues and tournaments.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues to show immense success and a growing popularity every season. The show will return to our screens on Sunday,19th 2020 and a new crop of celebrities will be born

